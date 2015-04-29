BRUSSELS, April 29 The European Union's highest court will publish its judgement on the legality of the European Central Bank's Outright Monetary Transactions programme on June 16, the court's spokesman said.

The OMT programme was announced by the central bank in 2012 in response to the sovereign debt crisis, effectively calming markets.

It allows the ECB to buy bonds of a euro zone government in the secondary market if the government has agreed to a reform programme with euro zone finance ministers in exchange for euro zone government emergency funding.

The OMT programme is under legal scrutiny because some in Germany were concerned that it amounted to monetary financing of governments by the ECB, which is forbidden by EU law. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)