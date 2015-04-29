BRUSSELS, April 29 The European Union's highest
court will publish its judgement on the legality of the European
Central Bank's Outright Monetary Transactions programme on June
16, the court's spokesman said.
The OMT programme was announced by the central bank in 2012
in response to the sovereign debt crisis, effectively calming
markets.
It allows the ECB to buy bonds of a euro zone government in
the secondary market if the government has agreed to a reform
programme with euro zone finance ministers in exchange for euro
zone government emergency funding.
The OMT programme is under legal scrutiny because some in
Germany were concerned that it amounted to monetary financing of
governments by the ECB, which is forbidden by EU law.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)