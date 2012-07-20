LONDON, July 20 (IFR) - Spain is seeking to ease the funding
pressures on its banks, which are running out of assets to
pledge to the ECB for cheap funding, by creating a new type of
covered bond backed by export finance loans and credits.
Moody's said earlier this week that the new law - yet to be
finalised and which will pave the way for the newly structured
bonds - provided further evidence that Spanish banks are running
out of traditional assets to support existing covered bonds.
That follows a string of warnings from the rating agency
that the increase of Cedulas issuance, accompanied by a drastic
decline in mortgage lending, would make it more difficult to
maintain the same level of overcollateralisation on existing
bonds.
Spanish banks have been shut out of the international debt
capital markets since April of this year and as a result have
increased their reliance on loans from the ECB to a record in
June.
Spanish banks borrowed EUR365bn from the ECB last month, up
from EUR324.6bn in May, data from the Bank of Spain showed last
week. This represented about 30% of the EUR1.2tn that European
banks needed from the ECB in June.
Spanish banks are hoping that the new structure - Cedulas de
Internacionalizacion (CI) - will extend this funding lifeline by
allowing collateral, previously excluded, to be used.
Under the terms of the new law, export finance credit from
high quality financial institutions or guaranteed public sector
entities can be used to back a new issue.
This would have the added benefit of lowering issuers'
funding costs because covered bonds benefit from lower haircut
valuations compared with securitisation, Moody's said.
The ECB accepts self-issued covered bonds as collateral, but
not self-issued senior unsecured debt, it added.
"This is a helpful development for Spanish banks," said Jan
King, covered bond analyst at RBS. "Anything that will expand
the pool of available collateral that can be pledged to
the Eurosystem should be seen as supportive from a liquidity
risk angle."
Bernd Volk, covered bond analyst at Deutsche Bank, says the
new law will treat CIs similarly to mortgage and public sector
Cedulas regarding insolvency proceedings.
RATING UNCERTAINTY
There are still some question marks about how the new
structure will work, and more importantly about the specifics of
eligible collateral.
As part of the new law, existing Cedulas Territoriales, or
public sector backed covered bonds, will be required to maintain
a registrar to show all of the encumbered assets that are
pledged to individual bonds.
"Although Spanish law requires CT issuers to
automatically pledge the unencumbered eligible part of
their public sector loan book, in the event of an insolvency,
there is no doubt there will be a fight about who owns what. The
introduction of a register will give a clear indicator of what
covered bond holders are entitled to," said King.
Bankers now hope clarity on eligible assets for CI issues
will be defined in secondary regulation, which is expected to
come out in the near future.
Banks have to submit bonds or other types of securities to
the ECB as collateral if they want to access its liquidity.
Throughout the crisis, the requirements on such collateral has
been repeatedly reduced to ensure troubled banks remain able to
refinance at the central bank.
The new bond structure will have a maximum issuance
capability of 70% of the cover pool volume and have a minimum
overcollateralisation requirement of 43%.
According to RBS, the new bonds are a measure to increase
the amount of eligible collateral available to Spanish banks for
refinancing operations with the Eurosystem.
"This is a logical and helpful step for Spanish banks," it
said. "However, the ratings of these bond will be crucial."
If CIs are treated in the same way as Cedulas Territoriales,
which have come under significant rating pressure over the past
year, there is a danger that the assets will no longer be
eligible to post with the ECB, RBS explained.
The structure was introduced last weekend in the Royal
Decree Law which was published in the Spanish Gazette.
