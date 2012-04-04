FRANKFURT, April 4 The European Central Bank will weigh up whether it needs to spend all 40 billion euros earmarked for its current covered bond purchase programme following the recent pick up in demand for the bonds, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.

The ECB is not even a quarter of the way through the money it set aside for the programme late year despite it nearing the half way mark in terms of run time. (Click and for data)

Draghi said following the recent pick up in the market for covered bonds - bonds backed by cash flows from mortgages or public sector loans - the ECB's programme may not need to be completed.

"After the LTRO's (the 1 trillion euro twin-injection of three-year loans) the market conditions have improved considerably," he told a news conference.

"That is one of the reasons why we will monitor the programme to judge whether it is appropriate in the present market conditions."

If the ECB did shut the programme down prematurely it would be the first time in its history it had not completed one of its plans.

Another option it has would be to seriously accelerate its purchases to around 5 billion euros a month, although following Draghi's comments that now looks unlikely.

The final option would be to give itself more time to spend the money and simply extend the time frame of the programme by another six or twelve months or even longer.

(For story on future of ECB covered bond programme click ) (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Toby Chopra)