FRANKFURT, March 9 The European Central Bank's purchases of covered bonds increased by 2.95 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in the week to March 6, the ECB said on Monday, as it aims to expand its balance sheet to ease financing conditions in the euro zone economy.

The total amount of covered bonds the ECB has bought since Oct. 20 under its new purchase programme reached 54.159 billion euros.

The ECB also bought a small amount of asset backed securities (ABS) during the same period, taking its total ABS purchases to 3.636 billion euros from 3.478 billion euros a week earlier. ($1 = 0.9212 euros) (Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Hugh Lawson)