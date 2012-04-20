FRANKFURT, April 20 One of the European Central Bank's programmes to help banks survive the euro zone crisis by buying their covered bonds hit the 10 billion euros mark on Friday, well off the pace expected when the purchasing plan was first launched.

It is just a quarter of the way to its 40 billion euro limit with only half the time earmarked to spend the money remaining.

The ECB launched the year-long purchase programme back at the end of November as part of a package of support measures put into place to help banks as the euro zone debt crisis worsened.

A covered bond is a debt instrument backed by a pool of assets, typically residential mortgages, which remain on an issuer's balance sheet - unlike securitised debt, where assets are taken off-balance.

The move had started to thaw a freeze that set in in the covered bond market as nerves rose about the health of Italy and Spain.

Its influence was quickly trumped, however, by the two huge doses of ultra-cheap cash the ECB injected into the banking system and the subsequent rebound in covered bond issuance has allowed the bank to keep its purchases to a minimum.

On Friday they finally crossed the 10 billion euro threshold, two months later than covered bond experts had been expecting.

The development adds to the debate about whether the ECB will have to extend the life of the programme or just opt not use the full 40 billion euros it has set aside.

Spending has averaged out at under 2 billion euros a month, well below the 3.3 billion run rate required and leaving it needing to spend almost 5 billion a month if it is to stick to its original plan.

ECB President Mario Draghi has already hinted the bank may opt to cut the programme short. (for story click ID:nL6E8F4B4V])

"After the LTRO's (the 1 trillion euro twin-injection of three-year loans) the market conditions have improved considerably... That is one of the reasons why we will monitor the programme to judge whether it is appropriate in the present market conditions," he said earlier this month.

If the ECB did shut down the programme prematurely it would be the first time in its history it had not completed one of its plans.

Covered bond experts have urged the bank to complete the programme, fearing the recent rally in the bank funding market could come to a swift end if the feel good factor created by the ECB's three-year funding deluge wears off. )

(For data on ECB covered bond programmes click and ) (Reporting by Marc Jones. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)