LONDON Oct 8 The European Central Bank will end
its second covered bond purchase programme at the start of
November as planned, euro zone monetary sources say, despite
having spent less than half the money set aside for it.
The ECB introduced the 40 billion euro programme last
November but the overwhelming sense of fear created by the euro
zone's debt crisis meant it had little of the positive impact
the original round of purchases had back in 2009-10.
It was also overtaken in importance by the trillion euros of
ultra-cheap funding, or LTROs, the ECB injected into the banking
system in December and February and made issuing covered bonds
expensive in comparison.
Covered bonds are those guaranteed by other assets, often
real estate.
"We realised that the (covered bond) market wasn't as bad as
we had thought and that in fact, for various reasons, the
issuance wasn't actually there," one euro zone central banker
said on the condition of anonymity.
"There was the maximum time limit that was originally set
and it was decided that if it (40 billion euro spending limit)
wasn't reached by that date then so be it... It is prudent not
to spend the money if it is not needed."
The ECB declined to comment but a second euro zone central
bank source confirmed the programme would be left to expire.
Policymakers and the bank's experts also know that covered
bond and other bank funding markets are closely linked to
sovereign bond prices, something its new Outright Monetary
Transactions (sovereign bond buying) programme is targeted at.
NEUTRAL IMPACT
It will be the first time the ECB has not completed one of
its purchase programmes but the decision is unlikely to come as
a major surprise.
With covered bond issuance dropping off in the wake of the
LTROs, the ECB has had to compete with private investors for
allocations.
To date, only 16.3 billion euros of the programme's 40
billion euros has been spent and purchases have been creeping
along at a snail's pace in recent weeks.
"I think if the programme were to wind down it would be
credit neutral for the market," said Ralf Grossmann, head of
covered bond origination at Societe Generale.
"There has been very little primary supply in Spain and
Italy which has given central banks few opportunities to assist
the banks they set about helping."
Some covered bond specialists also argue that there have
been some unintended negative side effects from the programme.
"It has helped certain issuers throughout the past 11 months
but it also had the unintended consequence of damaging liquidity
in the secondary market," said Richard Kemmish, head of covered
bond origination at Credit Suisse.
"Traders are much less willing to go short on bonds knowing
that the ECB might start to buy them."
One of the central bankers told Reuters that it was hard to
say whether the programme would be revived at a later date.
Analysts aren't pinning their hopes on it. "I don't see any
negative impact from just letting it finish," said one banker
who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
"It's nice to have a backstop bid in the market but with so
many investors struggling to find paper and issuers in the
periphery selling their bonds to private investors it doesn't
seem all that necessary."
(Reporting by Marc Jones and Aimee Donnellan. Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt.)