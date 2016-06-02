FRANKFURT, June 2 The European Central Bank will
not need to sell the corporate bonds it owns even if the company
that issued them is downgraded to junk by credit ratings, the
ECB said on Thursday.
"The Eurosystem is not required to sell its holdings in the
event of a downgrade below the credit quality rating requirement
for eligibility," the ECB said in a document providing some
details about the purchases, due to start on June 8.
Under the programme, the ECB will only buy bonds issued by
companies that have an investment-grade rating.
Bonds issued by state-owned companies that the ECB was
buying as part of its public-sector purchase programme, such as
Italian utilities Enel, Snam and Terna, will instead become
eligible for the corporate bond scheme.
