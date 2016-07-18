(Writes through)
By Francesco Canepa
FRANKFURT, July 18 The European Central Bank
snapped up debt of blue-chip names such as BMW, Sanofi
and BASF as Germany and France accounted
for the lion's share of its first batch of corporate bond
purchases.
The ECB has bought 10 billion euros worth of corporate bonds
since June 8, data showed on Monday. The purchases are part of
its 80-billion-euros-a-month money-printing programme, aimed at
spurring inflation and economic growth in the euro zone.
Germany's Bundesbank and the Banque de France, two of the
six banks executing the purchases, bought hundreds of bonds
between them, compared to a few tens apiece for the central
banks of Italy and Spain.
The banks did not disclose how much of each bond they had
purchased. But the sheer length of the lists published by the
German and French central banks suggested they were responsible
for much of the buying.
This reflects the geographical distribution of the European
credit market, which is largely concentrated in Germany, France
and the Netherlands.
But it is also likely to provide ammunition to critics of
the ECB's corporate debt purchase programme, who say the bank is
simply providing cheap credit to large companies already
enjoying low borrowing costs.
The ECB is hoping its money will eventually trickle down to
smaller borrowers across the euro zone for whom funding is still
a problem, sources told Reuters earlier this year.
The Bundesbank bought several bonds issued by BMW, Daimler
and Volkswagen but also snapped up debt
of family-owned car parts maker Hella.
French oil major Total, food giant Danone
and pharmaceuticals group Sanofi are among the issuers
whose bonds were bought by the Banque de France.
National central banks published lists of the bonds they had
bought and which can be lent on for the first time on Monday.
They can buy bonds directly from issuers or on the secondary
market. Market purchases accounted for 96 percent of the total
in June.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)