UPDATE 2-Italy's borrowing cost spread with Spain widens to near post-crisis high
* Worries over early elections, ECB withdrawal hit Italian bonds
FRANKFURT, July 20 The European Central Bank will start accepting Greek bank loans as collateral in its lending operations, it said on Friday, and added that Cyprus, Portugal and Italy credit claim frameworks had been extended.
"On July 5, 2012 the Governing Council approved the framework for additional credit claims (ACC) proposed by the Bank of Greece," the ECB said on its website.
Not all national central banks accept credit claims as collateral, and the responsibility for potential losses in the use of those claims as collateral is borne by national central banks. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)
* Worries over early elections, ECB withdrawal hit Italian bonds
TORONTO, June 7 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as a sharp drop in oil prices put pressure on energy shares, while the financials group was little changed even as an analyst upgrade boosted insurer Sun Life Financial Inc.