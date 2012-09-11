FRANKFURT, Sept 11 The European Central Bank's
new bond-buying programme is no substitute for government
reforms and belt tightening, ECB policymaker Joerg Asmussen said
on Tuesday, keeping the heat on Spain to reform its foundering
economy.
Asmussen's comments, just five days after the ECB agreed its
potentially unlimited bond-buy plan, show the German ECB board
member wants to deter Madrid and Rome from slowing reforms at
the prospect of the ECB intervening to lower their borrowing
costs.
The ECB has made any buying under its new plan conditional
on the country concerned tapping the euro zone rescue fund for
aid, which would come with strict conditions - a design aimed at
calming German fears about the ECB's strategy.
European policymakers are now posturing over the nature of
these conditions. Another ECB board member,
Frenchman Benoit Coeure, said on Saturday countries that apply
for help will not necessarily be asked to make more cuts.
"The OMT is in no way a substitute for continued efforts in
structural reforms and fiscal consolidation on the side of
governments," Asmussen said of the ECB's new bond-buying
purchases, to be known as Outright Monetary Transactions (OMTs).
"They are essential steps to regain trust and to ensure the
sustainability of the euro area in the long run," Asmussen, a
member of the ECB's Executive Board, added in a speech at Goethe
University in Frankfurt.
The ECB wants to head off any repetition of what happened
when it bought Italian and Spanish bonds last year, only for
Italy's then-prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi, to go back just
days later on reform promises.
Asmussen said those purchases, made under the Securities
Markets Programme (SMP) that the ECB terminated last week, "did
not address the incentives for governments to engage in the
necessary reforms and to rebalance their public finances."
Spain has already received aid of up to 100 billion euros
from the euro zone to help it shore up its ailing banks and has
made clear it could seek a sovereign rescue once euro zone
partners and the ECB spell out what strings would be attached.
Last week's agreement on the new bond-buying plan comes
after the ECB buoyed euro zone banks by funnelling them over 1
trillion euros in lending operations in December and February,
and cut interest rates to a record low of 0.75 percent in July.
But there is a limit to crisis measures, said Asmussen.
"Central banks' crisis measures ... ultimately have their
limits in terms of effect and legitimacy," he said. "The risk of
undermining the primary mandate of central banks needs to be
taken into account."
Turning to the issue of banking supervision, Asmussen said
European Commission proposals to be published on Wednesday would
foresee giving the ECB "an important role."
In terms of the division of labour between the ECB and
national supervisors, he said "it will be key to strike the
right balance between relying on local know-how and expertise
while safeguarding a single standard of supervision and a level
playing field."
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)