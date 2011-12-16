ROME Dec 16 European Central Bank Governing Council Member Ignazio Visco said on Friday it seemed there was only one way to restore market confidence in the euro zone and the ECB would address this.

"The impression is that there is only one way to convince markets and we'll work on that," Visco said.

He did not say which way he was referring to, but he spoke at the end of a panel discussion which repeatedly called for more ECB intervention in euro zone bond markets.

"There is some reason for optimism," Visco said. "There is a determination to save the euro, our common currency."