FRANKFURT, March 12 Germany's economy is still
shaken by the euro zone crisis and the bloc's woes pose the
biggest risk to the outlook, Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann said
on Tuesday, adding growth should pick up later this year.
Europe's economic powerhouse expanded robustly during the
first two years of the euro zone crisis but growth slowed last
year and the economy shrank 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter.
Most economists still see the country escaping a recession,
defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction, by growing
weakly in the first quarter before regaining momentum. German
growth is crucial to underpinning the euro-zone economy.
"Only some of the confidence lost as a result of crisis has
been recovered so far," Weidmann, a member of the European
Central Bank's policymaking Governing Council, said in a
statement released with the Bundesbank's 2012 earnings.
He nonetheless expected growth to strengthen as the year
progresses, assuming there are no further shocks to confidence.
The German economy was still in good shape, Weidmann added.
Germans' concerns about inflation should be taken seriously, he
said, but there was no reason to stir up fears of inflation.
"In the short term, we in the euro area have, if anything,
declining inflation risks," Weidmann said, adding that in the
medium-term it was important to leave no doubt about the
'stability orientation' of ECB monetary policy.
The ECB discussed cutting interest rates last week, but
decided to keep them on hold, citing positive economic survey
indicators, which in turn suggest it is ready to keep rates at
0.75 percent barring the economy taking another turn for the
worse.