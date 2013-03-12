* Weidmann says France reform course seems to have
floundered
* Says German economy in good shape, but confidence dented
* Bundesbank sharply increases risk provisions
By Eva Kuehnen and Paul Carrel
FRANKFURT, March 12 A wary German central bank
said on Tuesday it had set aside billions more euros against
what it deems risky European Central Bank moves, and criticised
France directly for "floundering" in its reform drives.
Presenting Bundesbank 2012 results, Jens Weidmann, the
bank's chief, said the euro zone crisis, which has eased as a
result of ECB funding promises, was not over. He urged
governments to tackle the roots of their troubles with reforms.
Weidmann, a member of the ECB's Governing Council, opposed
the bank's yet-to-be-used bond-buy plan agreed last September
and believes euro zone governments must shape up their economies
to exit the crisis rather than looking to the ECB for help.
"The crisis that we are facing is a crisis of confidence,
and this confidence cannot be gained if we postpone the tackling
of the root causes of the crisis," he told Reuters in a
television interview.
Stressing that "the crisis is not over despite the recent
calm on financial markets," Weidmann earlier told a news
conference there was uncertainty about the reform course in
France, Italy and Cyprus.
"The reform course in France seems to have floundered, in
Italy it has been brought into question by the elections and in
Cyprus (which is struggling to get a bailout) the situation is
especially unclear."
The ECB's other German policymaker, Joerg Asmussen, late
last month urged France to take "concrete and measurable" steps
to bring down its budget deficit, telling Reuters Paris faced a
test of its credibility and must come as close as possible to
its deficit goal this year.
Weidmann echoed Asmussen's call.
"I think France has a role to demonstrate that we stick to
the rules and that we continue on the consolidation path," the
Bundesbank chief told Reuters television.
France is the euro zone's second largest economy after
Germany, with which it has forged a partnership for decades.
ECB RISKS
The Bundesbank is concerned about risks the ECB has taken on
to help banks through the crisis, for example by accepting
lower-rated assets in return for cash, exposing it to larger
losses if a bank fails to repay.
Weidmann expressed concerned that a debt deal last month
between the ECB and Ireland over failed Anglo Irish Bank showed
the ease with which the ECB can fall into the "clutches" of
fiscal policy - and area the Bundesbank does not wish it to go.
The Irish government struck the deal with the ECB to switch
a costly promissory note used to pay for the rescue of the
failed bank into less expensive sovereign debt
With this kind of exposure concerning the Bundesbank - which
has long been one of the world's most conservative central banks
- it said it had increased its risk buffers by 6.7 billion euros
to 14.4 billion euros.
"We must be careful not to further blur the borders between
monetary and fiscal policy," Weidmann told Reuters.
The German also struck a different note from his ECB boss,
President Mario Draghi, on the issue of what should be done to
ensure that the benefits of ECB monetary policy reach everyone
in the bloc.
Draghi says the bank's top priority is to enhance its
so-called monetary policy 'transmission mechanism', so that low
interest rates are sent to all corners of the 17-country euro
zone. He is concerned that small- and mid-sized firms are not
able to access funds to grow.
But Weidmann appeared less worried.
"A functioning transmission mechanism doesn't mean that we
have the same interest rate for everybody in every country in
Europe," the German central bank chief said.
"Fine tuning sectoral financing conditions is not a task for
monetary policy. There are other instruments to deal with this,
the governments do have specific banks that have been set up for
this purpose, like the KfW in Germany. And we should first look
to their capacity to tackle the issue."
CONFIDENCE LOST
Weidmann said the euro zone crisis was the biggest threat to
Germany, Europe's economic powerhouse.
The country's economy expanded robustly during the first two
years of the euro zone crisis but growth slowed last year and
the economy shrank in the fourth quarter.
Most economists still see the country escaping a recession,
defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction, by growing
weakly in the first quarter before regaining momentum.
"The German economy is structurally in good shape," Weidmann
said, though confidence had been hit by the euro zone debt
crisis, which posed the biggest risk to a recovery.
He nonetheless expected growth to strengthen as the year
progresses, assuming there are no further shocks to confidence.
"In the short term, we in the euro area have, if anything,
declining inflation risks," Weidmann said, adding that in the
medium-term it was important to leave no doubt about the
'stability orientation' of ECB monetary policy.