FRANKFURT, March 25 The European Central Bank
decided on Monday to give Cypriot banks access to emergency
central bank funding after the country struck a bailout deal.
Last week, the ECB piled pressure on Cyprus, saying it would
cut off emergency funding to Cypriot banks if the country failed
to agree on a bailout from international lenders by Monday.
Early on Monday, Cyprus clinched a
deal.
"Today, the Governing Council decided not to object to the
request for provision of Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) by
the Central Bank of Cyprus, in accordance with the prevailing
rules," the ECB said in a statement. "It will continue to
monitor the situation closely."