FRANKFURT, July 5 The European Central Bank said
on Friday it was lifting a suspension on the eligibility of
Cyprus's debt for use in its refinancing operations after
Standard & Poor's upgraded the island state's credit rating.
"The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB)
has acknowledged the upgrades of credit ratings of the Republic
of Cyprus following the successful completion on 1 July 2013 of
the transactions previously announced by the country's Ministry
of Finance," the ECB said in a statement.
"In light of the rating changes, the Governing Council has
decided that marketable debt instruments issued or fully
guaranteed by the Republic of Cyprus shall again constitute
eligible collateral for the purpose of Eurosystem monetary
policy operations."
"This decision applies to all outstanding and new marketable
debt instruments issued or guaranteed by the Cypriot government
and will come into force on 5 July 2013 with the relevant legal
act, which will also specify the haircuts applicable to these
assets," the ECB added.
S&P upgraded Cyprus's rating to CCC-plus from selective
default on Wednesday following completion of an exchange of
bonds the credit rating agency deemed distressed.
The ECB had temporarily suspended the eligibility of
Cyprus's debt for use in its refinancing operations after an S&P
downgrade to selective default, which came in response to
Cyprus's announcement on the debt exchange.
(Reporting by Paul Carrel)