FRANKFURT, March 18 European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny called on Monday for a quick and responsible solution in negotiations on a bailout package for Cyprus so as to avoid further turmoil.

The weekend announcement that Cyprus would impose a tax on bank accounts as part of a bailout broke with previous practice that depositors' savings were sacrosanct and sent a shiver across the bloc, causing the euro to tumble and stock markets to dive.

Nowotny stressed that Cyprus was a "special case" and that the country itself would be responsible for deciding how to come up with 5.8 billion euros on top of the 10 billion euros in bailout money that were agreed by euro zone leaders.

"Hopefully, a responsible solution will be reached quickly so that the special case of Cyprus (which accounts only for 0.2 percent of the European Union's gross domestic product) will not lead to further concern," Nowotny said in a statement on Monday.

Nowotny is also the head of Austria's central bank. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, Sakari Suoninen and Eva Kuehnen)