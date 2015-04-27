FRANKFURT, April 27 Cyprus's international lenders have yet to decide if recent changes to the island's insolvency law are enough to allow an outstanding review of its aid programme to be concluded, the European Central Bank said on Monday.

Earlier this month, lawmakers in Cyprus approved legislation governing foreclosures, paving the way for the island to join the ECB's sovereign bond-buying programme. But the ECB said no final decision had been taken as to whether the Cypriot action was enough to meet the terms of its aid-for-reform programme.

"The three institutions (International Monetary Fund, European Central Bank, European Commission) are currently in Nicosia and reviewing the detailed information on the insolvency frameworks and other laws that the Cypriot parliament passed," said a spokesman. "A final assessment on whether recent actions suffice to close the current review has therefore not been taken yet." (Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by John Stonestreet)