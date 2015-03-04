NICOSIA, March 4 Cyprus pledged on Wednesday to swiftly resolve a legal logjam over foreclosures holding up its bailout programme, as its president made a personal plea to ECB President Mario Draghi to allow Cyprus to take part in its debt-buying programme.

The Mediterranean island is ineligible to participate in the 1.1 trillion-euro quantitative easing programme the ECB announced in January because that reform remains unresolved.

The decision-making Governing Council of the ECB was gathered in Cyprus, where it was expected to spell out the terms of its money-printing programme on Thursday.

"Now Cyprus is not eligible, but when the next economic assessment is completed by lenders, it will be ready to participate," a source familiar with talks between Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Draghi said on Wednesday.

The source said it was broadly expected the foreclosures debate, now held up in parliament, would be resolved "within days". Lenders are expected to have have completed their next review of Cyprus's bailout progress by April 15, by which time Cypriot bond-buying could start, the source said. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Larry King)