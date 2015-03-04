NICOSIA, March 4 Cyprus pledged on Wednesday to
swiftly resolve a legal logjam over foreclosures holding up its
bailout programme, as its president made a personal plea to ECB
President Mario Draghi to allow Cyprus to take part in its
debt-buying programme.
The Mediterranean island is ineligible to participate in the
1.1 trillion-euro quantitative easing programme the ECB
announced in January because that reform remains unresolved.
The decision-making Governing Council of the ECB was
gathered in Cyprus, where it was expected to spell out the terms
of its money-printing programme on Thursday.
"Now Cyprus is not eligible, but when the next economic
assessment is completed by lenders, it will be ready to
participate," a source familiar with talks between Cypriot
President Nicos Anastasiades and Draghi said on Wednesday.
The source said it was broadly expected the foreclosures
debate, now held up in parliament, would be resolved "within
days". Lenders are expected to have have completed their next
review of Cyprus's bailout progress by April 15, by which time
Cypriot bond-buying could start, the source said.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Larry King)