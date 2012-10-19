FRANKFURT Oct 19 Quickly rising private-sector credit is the best single indicator for impending banking crises, a European Central Bank research paper said on Friday.

The study, which was published by the ECB but does not necessarily reflect the bank's view, said that it was especially important to look for signs of banking crises, since they usually precede currency and debt crises.

"The most consistent result across the various specifications and time horizons is that rising domestic private credit precedes banking crises," the paper said.

"If the ratio of domestic private credit to GDP deviates by more than 2 percent from its trend value, policymakers should take it as a warning signal that the risk of future banking turmoil has increased."

Rising money market rates, foreign direct investment inflows, world GDP, and world inflation are also leading indicators worth monitoring, the authors said.

The study by Jan Babecky, Tomas Havranek, Jakub Mateju, Marek Rusnak, Katerina Smidkova and Borek Vasícek looked at banking, currency and debt crises in 40 developed countries between 1970 and 2010.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)