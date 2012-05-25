By Valentina Za and Silvia Aloisi
MILAN May 25 The euro zone needs to push ahead
with its financial sector reform plans and create a centrally
managed and funded body to handle troubled banks, a European
Central Bank policymaker said on Friday.
"Europe needs to move towards a 'financial union', with a
single euro area authority responsible for the supervision and
resolution of large and complex cross-border banks," ECB
Executive Board member Peter Praet said.
"Decisive and far-sighted reforms like these, unrealistic
until a short while ago, are now gaining support. Reacting to
the pressure of events may seem unattractive, but it may also be
the only way forward," he said in the text of a speech prepared
for a financial conference in Milan.
Praet told the conference that there was "no escaping a
banking union" and that a resolution framework was an essential
part of a single market.
The European Commission will present a proposal in early
June to wind up banks when they hit trouble.
The current crisis meant that deleveraging by banks - which
curtails credit provided to companies and consumers - could not
be avoided, but liquidity provided by central banks could to
some extent ease the process, said Praet, who oversees the ECB's
economics department.
The ECB has given banks 1 trillion euros ($1.3 trillion)
into cheap loans which have been widely credited with helping
troubled debtor states meet substantial portions of their 2012
funding needs early in the year, by encouraging banks to buy
government bonds, as well as keeping the banks liquid as they
manage bad debts.
"The idea is of smoothing the unavoidable process of
deleveraging to avoid the negative externalities of (bank) fire
sales of assets," Praet said. The challenge was not to slow down
necessary reforms, both in the financial and public sectors.
He also urged governments to restore investor confidence in
their ability to manage their debts, saying countries such as
Italy, Spain and Belgium had good arguments to support their
case.
Italy and Belgium had both proved in the past that they
could service their debt even when the weight of interest
payments over domestic output reached a peak. Praet signalled
that also in the case of Spain the debt servicing ratio looked
manageable.
"Governments have to restore credibility in debt
sustainability," he told the conference. "When you look at the
figures in many countries it's objectively not so difficult."
Praet also said the euro zone needed to fight against the
forces currently undoing its integration and must work to give
"itself a sounder, more complete and resilient economic
governance framework."
"There is a limit to what market operations alone can
achieve. They can neither address the underlying causes of the
deterioration nor completely offset its effects," he said in the
text of the speech.
The central banker said the crisis had damaged the
cross-border integration of financial markets in Europe,
hampering the transmission mechanism of monetary policy.
Praet said it was important to break the link tying banks to
sovereign risk, but added this was complicated.
Lenders in debt-laden euro zone countries have increased
their exposure to sovereign risk by stepping up purchases of
domestic government bonds and making up for the shrinking
take-up by foreign investors.