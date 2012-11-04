(Corrects para 2 to make clear haircuts, not interest rate,
reduced)
BERLIN Nov 4 The European Central Bank (ECB) is
checking whether it may have contravened its own strict rules by
lending to Spanish banks on overly generous terms, an ECB
spokeswoman said on Sunday.
German newspaper Die Welt am Sonntag, citing the results of
its own research, said that banks had borrowed funds from the
ECB and taken a haircut of 0.5 percent even though the
creditworthiness of the Spanish T-bills they provided as
collateral should have required the ECB to apply a haircut of
5.5 percent.
The rating of some paper should have made them completely
ineligible as collateral for the ECB, the newspaper added.
"The ECB is investigating the matter," the bank spokeswoman
said.
At issue is nearly 80 billion euros ($102.8 billion) worth
of 18-month T-bills the newspaper said had been wrongly
classified as carrying a top-notch A rating whereas many are
rated only as B by leading rating agencies Moody's, Fitch and
Standard & Poor's.
"Dealings with certain Spanish government bonds casts doubt
on the quality of the ECB's risk management... because the bonds
pledged by the banks as security meet the central bank's
requirements only in part," Die Welt am Sonntag said.
If the bonds were downgraded, the affected banks could have
to produce other collateral amounting to as much as 16.6 billion
euros in value, Die Welt said.
Like other conservative German media outlets, the newspaper
has been critical of the ECB's efforts to combat the euro zone
crisis, especially its offer to buy unlimited amounts of debt
from struggling countries such as Spain under certain conditions
to help reduce down their borrowing costs.
