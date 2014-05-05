BRIEF-Willdan announces expanded credit facility
* Says new credit agreement consists of a $35.0 million, three-year revolving line of credit
LUXEMBOURG May 5 A protracted period of low inflation is a risk for the euro zone economy but that is not the same as deflation, European Central Bank policymaker Yves Mersch said on Monday.
Speaking in Luxembourg ahead of the ECB's policy meeting on Thursday, Mersch said the central bank did not see high inflation over the medium term, adding: "We do not see, at the same moment, any deflationary risk over the medium term."
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has drawn heavily from the energy industry lobby and pro-drilling think tanks to build its landing team for the Environmental Protection Agency, according to a list of the newly introduced 10-member team seen by Reuters on Monday.
* Soros Fund Management Llc reports 5.31 percent passive stake in Sigma Designs Inc as of January 12 - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kljrWw] Further company coverage: