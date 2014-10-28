(Corrects final paragraph which erroneously said inflation was
at an all time low)
BRUSSELS Oct 28 The risk of price deflation in
the euro zone is limited and ECB figures suggest a much lower
probability than those of the International Monetary Fund, ECB
chief economist Peter Praet told two Belgian newspapers.
"The risk of deflation is limited. I have issues with the
high probability (of 30 percent) the IMF has put forward. Our
models give much lower numbers," Praet told the Tuesday editions
of business dailies De Tijd and L'Echo.
Praet added, however, that policy makers would need to
remain vigilant about price deflation.
Inflation in the euro zone is running at 0.3 percent, far
below the ECB's target of just under 2 percent. This benchmark
of economic health is closely watched by the European Central
Bank in deciding whether more needs to be done to shore up the
economy.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; additional reporting by John
O'Donnell in Frankfurt; editing by Barbara Lewis)