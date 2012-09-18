FRANKFURT, Sept 18 A unified deposit insurance
is a key element of the euro zone's banking union and should be
pursued quickly, European Central Bank Governing Council member
Panicos Demetriades said on Tuesday, after Germany raised its
concerns about such a scheme.
The European Commission unveiled sweeping plans for the ECB
to supervise all euro zone banks last week as a first step
towards a banking union, though Germany immediately raised
objections that the proposals risked overstretching the ECB.
A single resolution authority and a mutualised deposit
guarantee scheme - seen as crucial for an effective banking
union - have not been agreed on and this could take years.
Demetriades, central bank governor of Cyprus, which has
sought financial assistance after its largest banks reported
huge losses from Greek sovereign debt writedowns, said a deposit
insurance would foster financial integration.
"It would ensure that decisions that are taken at the
supranational level affect depositors in all countries in the
same way, thus ensuring a level playing-field," Demetriades said
in the text of a speech.
"Work should also be taken forward in a speedy manner on
common resolution and deposit insurance," Demetriades said.
Germany, Europe largest economy, has a different view and is
keen to retain primary oversight for its regional savings and
cooperative banks, fearing that German savings deposits could be
used to fund European bank rescues.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso told
Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper over the
weekend that German fears over centralising banking supervision
in Europe are exaggerated.
Demetriades suggested setting up a euro area wide deposit
protection agency to make the scheme work.
(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)