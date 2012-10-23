NICOSIA Oct 23 Concerted action by the European
Central Bank has started to yield positive results with an
anticipated return to growth in the euro zone next year,
Governing Council Member Panicos Demetriades said on Tuesday.
Demetriades, who heads the Central Bank of Cyprus, said
action had been taken to bolster the euro zone's structure and
that fears about the future of the currency were unfounded.
Member states, meanwhile, had taken decisive action to
pursue fiscal and structural reform.
"The ECB has introduced new measures to ensure stability in
the euro zone, aimed at easing unfounded fears about the future
of the common currency and encouraging positive psychology in
the market," Demetriades said in a draft speech to be made to
business leaders.
As ECB President Mario Draghi had noted, he said, "signs of
improvement had already been noted in markets, and it was
anticipated the economy would return to growth next year."
Demetriades said the situation in Cyprus, which requested
aid from the EU and IMF in June, remained challenging because of
links of its financial sector to debt-crippled Greece.
The island's economy, in a recession from late 2011, was
expected to contract until 2014, he said.
Cyprus's two largest banks sought state bailouts this year
after their regulatory capital was depleted on an EU-sanctioned
writedown, or haircut, on Greek sovereign debt.
The loss is the equivalent of 25 percent of Cyprus's 17
billion euro Gross Domestic Product.
Authorities on Monday said a final round of talks with
lenders was imminent on a bailout speculated to exceed 10
billion euros, or 60 percent of Cyprus's GDP.
Though a final bailout amount is unclear, bank
recapitalisation requirements will most likely form the bulk of
aid. Cyprus wants the European Stability Mechanism to directly
handle bank aid, a view reiterated by Demetriades.
"Cyprus has significantly helped Europe, and Greece by
accepting the haircut which inflicted huge losses on Cypriot
banks and Europe should, surely, help Cyprus in allowing the
direct recapitalisation of its banks," he said.