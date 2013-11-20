FRANKFURT Nov 20 The European Central Bank is
considering making banks pay to deposit cash with it overnight,
news agency Bloomberg said on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.
Bloomberg said that were the ECB to decide to take the
deposit rate into negative territory from the current level of
zero, it would consider an interest rate of -0.1 percent.
ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this month that the
central bank was technically ready for negative rates, if
warranted by the economy.
Draghi's comments came after the ECB cut its main
refinancing rate to a record low of 0.25 percent, but kept its
deposit rate unchanged at zero.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)