FRANKFURT Nov 27 The European Central Bank
would only cut its deposit rate into negative territory in an
extreme situation, ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio said on
Wednesday.
Constancio told a news conference the ECB was technically
ready to cut the deposit rate, now at zero - a move that would
see it effectively charging banks for holding their money
overnight. He noted such a ploy had been tried in Denmark.
"It's different nevertheless to consider this for a big
economic area like the euro area," he said. "Only in extreme
situations, I think, could that measure be considered."
(Writing by Paul Carrel)