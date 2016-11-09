BRIEF-Vista Land and Lifescapes Inc says Q1 net income rises 11 pct
* Reports 11 percent growth in net income for Q1 to 2.3 billion pesos
FRANKFURT Nov 9 The European Central Bank agreed to treat Deutsche Bank's sale of a stake in a Chinese bank as a done deal in its latest stress test, counting it towards the German lender's capital, after reassurances from China, it said on Wednesday.
"Prior to the finalisation of the stress test, ECB Banking Supervision had received sufficient confirmation from the competent Chinese authorities to deem the closure in 2016 a formality," the ECB's top supervisor Daniele Nouy said in a letter to an EU lawmaker.
The deal has yet to close. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
* Reports 11 percent growth in net income for Q1 to 2.3 billion pesos
TOKYO, May 16 Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshihide Suga, said on Tuesday that there was no change in the government's stance that Tokyo would carefully watch the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank's operations.