BERLIN, June 18 Deutsche Bank AG's
co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain is worried that the European
Central Bank's decision to cut rates to record lows and pump
money into the euro zone economy could remove the incentive for
states to carry out economic reforms.
Jain said in a speech on Europe in Berlin that the central
bank's role in tackling the euro zone debt crisis had been
positive, but added: "I do worry that the ECB may be creating
preconditions that are taking pressure off."
In a speech that overall emphasised the need for economic
growth in Europe, Jain added that quantitative easing measures
that had been applied successfully in the United States might
not work as well in the European context.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Writing by Stephen Brown and
Alexandra Hudson)