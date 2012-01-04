FRANKFURT Jan 4 Commercial banks took
about $32 billion in a European Central Bank offer of dollars on
Wednesday, with demand for three-month dollar funding halving
from last month.
In the second three-month tender since the bank slashed its
cost of dollar funding, 34 banks asked for $25.5 billion, down
from $50.7 billion in December. the interest rate in the
operation was fixed at 0.58 percent.
The three-month offer replaced an expiring $1.4 billion
tender from October, which was still conducted at the higher
interest rate.
Top central banks around the world in November announced
steps to stave off a credit crunch among banks in Europe that
are struggling with the region's debt crisis.
The interest rate charged on the dollar tenders was reduced
to OIS (overnight indexed swaps) plus 50 basis points from plus
100.
Some 12 banks also took $6.2 billion in the ECB's 7-day
dollar tender, with the same annual interest rate as for the
3-month funds.
The weekly tender replaces $33 billion in maturing funds
from a 14-day operation over the end-of-year period, when banks
typically scramble for funds.
Banks were guaranteed to receive all the funds they
requested in both operations.
The swap lines between the U.S. Federal Reserve and other
major central banks are intended to ensure banks outside the
United States have easy access to dollars, which banks in Europe
have been having more difficulty obtaining in the market as
investor concerns about the euro zone debt crisis have grown.
The Fed set up dollar swaps with the ECB and the Swiss
National Bank in December 2007. The facilities are unlimited.
The total use of the lines peaked at more than $580 billion
in December 2008. Demand for Fed dollar swaps was high right
after their reintroduction in May 2010, with $9.2 billion
scooped up on May 12, all through the ECB.
But demand had been muted since early June of last year
until the funding costs were slashed.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by John Stonestreet)