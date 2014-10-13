FRANKFURT Oct 13 A review of banks' health led
by the European Central Bank can be considered a success before
they are completed as banks have raised around 200 billion euros
($254 billion) in preparation, a top Bundesbank official said on
Monday.
European Banks have undertaken a number of measures to
fortify themselves for the ECB's so-called comprehensive
assessment, including raising equity, retaining profit, reducing
risks, and selling investments, Bundesbank board member Andreas
Dombret was quoted as saying in daily newspaper Handelsblatt.
"It's already clear now that the exercise is a success
because European banks have strengthened their balance sheets by
around 200 billion euros," said Dombret, who has been in charge
of banking supervision on the Bundesbank top board since May.
The low interest-rate environment, however, poses continued
risks for banks by depressing earnings, he added.
Corporate bonds also posed a potential risk due to their
overall high valuations, which could fall in case of an external
economic shock or a sudden turn in interest rates, he said.
Dombret said he was not concerned about inflation in the
common currency zone.
"We believe chances are very low of a deflation scenario in
the euro zone and do not currently see any typical signs of
deflation, like the postponement of large, private purchases,"
he was quoted as saying.
The results of Europe's most comprehensive review of banks'
health will be released on Oct. 26.
($1 = 0.7886 euro)
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)