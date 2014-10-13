* Wary of low rate environment, but no inflation concerns
FRANKFURT, Oct 13 A review of banks' financial
health led by the European Central Bank can be considered a
success before it is completed as banks have raised around 200
billion euros ($254 billion) in preparation, a top Bundesbank
official said on Monday.
The results of Europe's most comprehensive banking review
will be released on Oct. 26, giving the clearest picture yet of
the state of a sector that was pummelled during the financial
crisis.
In anticipation of the results and without knowing how they
will do in the tests, European banks have taken steps to
strengthen their balance sheets, including raising equity,
retaining profit, reducing risk and selling investments.
"It's already clear now that the exercise is a success
because European banks have strengthened their balance sheets by
around 200 billion euros," Andreas Dombret, in charge of banking
supervision on the Bundesbank board, was quoted as saying by
German financial daily Handelsblatt on Monday.
Juergen Fitschen, head of the German association of
commercial banks and co-chief executive of Deutsche Bank
, said on Saturday that Germany's banks were well
capitalised.
Deutsche is one of the 130 top euro zone banks undergoing
the ECB's review.
The ECB hopes its 'comprehensive assessment' will banish
fears about the health of European banks and restore investor
trust and revive lending to euro zone households and companies -
a key to getting economic recovery back on track.
ECB President Mario Draghi said last week he expected bank
lending to pick up "soon next year", referring to a similar
capital figure to the one cited by Dombret that banks had raised
since summer 2013.
Turning to the low interest-rate environment, Dombret said
this was a continued risk for banks by depressing earnings.
Corporate bonds also posed a potential risk due to their
overall high valuations, which could fall in case of an external
economic shock or a sudden turn in interest rates, he said.
Echoing Draghi, Dombret said there were no signs that the
currency union was about to tip into a Japan-like deflationary
scenario. Euro zone annual inflation has been persistently weak
and stood at 0.3 percent in September.
"We believe chances are very low of a deflation scenario in
the euro zone and do not currently see any typical signs of
deflation, like the postponement of large, private purchases,"
he was quoted as saying by Handelsblatt.
