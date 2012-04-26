* Draghi calls for pan euro zone bank rescue approach
* Constancio says bailout fund only way to deal with big
banks
(Adds detail, background, quotes)
By Marc Jones
FRANKFURT, April 26 The European Central Bank
called on authorities to set up a body to manage bank rescues in
the euro zone, marking the central bank's strongest intervention
yet in the debate on whether the costs of bailing out troubled
banks should be shared.
Having been firmly rebuffed by key euro zone members so far
during the debt crisis, the idea of a rescue fund that would
cover all banks in the currency bloc is now gaining traction as
policymakers begin to suspect it may be the only way of snuffing
out investors' fears about the bloc's fragile banks.
"The case for strengthening banking supervision and
resolution at a euro area level has become much clearer (as a
result of the crisis)," ECB President Mario Draghi said at a
conference on financial integration.
"Work on this would be most helpful at the current
juncture," he added.
The bank's vice president, Vitor Constancio, laid out the
ECB's priorities.
"The sequence now is to go as much as possible for a pan-
European resolution regime that is harmonised," he said.
"Also for the biggest systemically relevant banks, there are
around 36 big banks, we really need a resolution fund, because
that is the only way of overcoming the very thorny question of
burden sharing in a crisis."
U.S. EXAMPLE
In a later panel he fleshed out where the money could come
from.
Responding to a statement from economics professor Andre
Sapir that euro zone taxpayers would have to fund such actions,
Constancio agreed but said income from bank taxes could also
contribute.
He urged the euro zone to copy a body the U.S. government
has created to guarantee deposits and wind down failed banks.
"What we need is really a solution that would be similar to
what in the U.S. is the FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance
Corporation)."
"The FDIC resolved, liquidated and restructured more than
400 banks since the crisis began, some of them sizable in
European terms," the ECB's number two added.
How to cope with failing banks is one of the central
questions that has occupied politicians and officials in the
almost five years since the banking crisis started in Europe.
Plans, which are being drafted by the EU's executive, the
European Commission, have been repeatedly held up and are now
not expected before June.
Nadia Calvino, number two in the European Commission's
Internal Markets and Services department, noted the long-held
resistance to the idea of sharing the costs of bank bailouts and
wind downs but added that "maybe the mood was changing."
(Reporting by Marc Jones, additional reporting by John
O'Donnell in Brussels; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)