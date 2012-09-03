European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi (C) arrives at the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS The European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told a European Union Parliament Committee that purchases of sovereign bonds with a maturity of up to three-years by the central bank would not breach EU rules, a number of European lawmakers, including Parliament vice president Mario Mauro, said on Monday.

"The ECB's purchasing of bonds with a maturity of up to three-years would not be state financing," Draghi was quoted as saying by Mauro and other EU lawmakers.

Draghi was speaking before the Economic and Monetary Affairs committee of the EU parliament at a closed-door session on Monday.

Italy's two-year bond yield fell below 2.7 percent for the first time since April on the back of Draghi's reported comments.

ECB's head is expected on September 6 to unveil details of the new ECB bond-buying scheme aimed at easing borrowing costs for euro-zone vulnerable countries which ask for help.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Gabriella Bruschi writing Francesca Landini)