GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise as steelmakers dismiss U.S. probe, euro fretful before French vote
* Steelmakers steady, unfazed by U.S. probe on Chinese exports
FRANKFURT Jan 23 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi cautioned Wednesday against undue optimism for the euro zone economy, saying there still were significant risks of setbacks to the recovery.
Draghi said in an interview with the Swiss daily Neue Zuercher Zeitung that he is not too concerned about either inflation or deflation.
"We do see encouraging signals and the first signs of an economic recovery in the euro zone, but it is still weak and uneven," Draghi said.
"All in all, the risk of setbacks is large. I would be very careful not to give an overly optimistic outlook."
(Adds details, updates prices) * Taiwan dollar up after strong March export orders * Thai baht underperforms regional currencies * Others modestly higher ahead of France's Presidential elections By Aparajita Saxena April 21 Asian currencies were modestly higher on Friday with trading characterised by caution ahead of the first round of the French Presidential election this weekend. Former French finance minister, Emmanuel Macron maintained a slim lead in po