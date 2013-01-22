FRANKFURT Jan 22 The euro zone can begin 2013
with more confidence than last year but it is up to governments
to carry the bloc forward with reforms while the European
Central Bank delivers stable prices, ECB President Mario Draghi
said on Tuesday.
Draghi's pledge in July last year to do "whatever it takes"
to preserve the euro and his follow-up plan for a new ECB
bond-purchase programme helped bring the euro zone back from the
brink of break-up.
In a new year's speech, the central bank chief highlighted
the impact the bond plan - dubbed Outright Monetary Transactions
(OMT) - has had on easing tensions but put the onus on
governments to press ahead with reforms to retain confidence in
the bloc.
The commitment shown by policymakers in the 17-country bloc
last year to securing a stable euro meant that "the darkest
clouds over the euro area subsided" in 2012, Draghi said.
"We begin 2013 with more confidence than we had in January
one year ago," the Italian told the Frankfurt Chambers of
Commerce in his speech, adding quickly that the ECB was focusing
on its core task of delivering stable prices.
"This confidence is to a large extent built on the progress
that all of us - governments, parliaments, the EU and the ECB -
have been able to make during 2012," he said. "But it is also
crucially built on the expectation that progress will persist."
"The ECB for its part will be there to continue, as it has
done successfully now for 14 years, to safeguard price
stability," he said, adding that there were no signs of the
central bank deviating from delivering stable prices.
The ECB had shown its commitment to doing what is necessary
- within its mandate - to safeguard the stability of the euro,
Draghi said, adding: "Only a currency whose future existence is
not in doubt can be a stable currency."
Draghi acknowledged that the reform paths many euro zone
countries are pursuing is difficult.
"But there is simply no alternative to the path of reform,"
he said. "Despite the good progress so far showing that
adjustment is happening, reform efforts need to be sustained ...
Countries need competitiveness to sustain growth."
Governments should not ease off their reform drive, he said:
"Relative calm in financial markets should not lead to a
lowering of our ambitions to fix the structural flaws in the
governance framework of the euro area."