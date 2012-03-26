BERLIN, March 26 A recent improvement in money
and credit markets does not pose a risk to price stability in
the medium term, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
said on Monday.
"The tentative signs we are seeing of a stabilisation in
money and credit growth do not signal increasing inflationary
pressures over the medium term," Draghi said in a speech at the
annual reception of German private commercial banks in Berlin.
"We are constantly alert to threats to medium-term price
stability," he added.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Edward Taylor, writing by
Eva Kuehnen)