By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Feb 18 European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi sought to take the heat out of a debate about
currency wars on Monday but said the ECB would still have to
assess the economic impact of the euro's strength.
The euro hit a 15-month high against the dollar
earlier this month, complicating the ECB's policy-making tasks
by weighing on growth and feeding expectations that it may have
to take fresh policy action, which some ECB members oppose.
While he expected a very gradual recovery in the euro zone
later this year, Draghi said the euro's exchange rate was
important for growth and inflation and that it could threaten to
pull down inflation too far.
"We will have to assess in the coming projections whether
the exchange rate has had an impact on our inflationary profile,
because it's always through price stability that we address
issues like that," he told European lawmakers in Brussels.
The Group of 20 nations, responding to feverish debate last
week about competitive devaluations between the world's economic
powers, said on Saturday there would be no currency war -
essentially countries competing to weaken their currencies.
Japan's expansive policies, which have driven down the yen,
escaped direct criticism in a statement thrashed out in Moscow
by G20 policymakers.
While Japan and the United States are pursuing loose
monetary policies, the ECB is starting to unwind some of its
crisis measures - a contrast has helped drive up the euro.
"Most of the exchange rate movements that we have seen were
not explicitly targeted, they were the result of domestic macro
economic policies meant to boost the economy," Draghi said.
"In this sense, I find really excessive any language
referring to currency wars," he said, adding that the euro's
exchange rate was "around its long-term average."
The G20 statement was not disappointing, he said.
"What I did say at the G20 in Moscow, I urged all parties to
(exercise) very, very strong verbal discipline," Draghi said.
While G20 finance ministers and central bank governors can
promise not to devalue their currencies directly, there can be
no guarantees while central banks are pumping money into
economies to make them grow again.
The euro's real effective exchange rate is up some 2.2
percent since the start of the year, and has risen
by as much as 3 percent.
"SHAM DISCUSSION"
In Vienna, another ECB policymaker, Austria's Ewald Nowotny,
said the euro's exchange rate versus the dollar was moving in a
range seen previously and that the appreciation against the yen
had not been dramatic.
"That means if it stays likes this we are having a sham
discussion," Nowotny added, calling talk of a currency war
"absolutely unnecessary".
Draghi reiterated the ECB's view that the euro's exchange
rate is not a policy target but he added that "it is important
for growth and price stability".
The ECB targets inflation of close to, but below, 2 percent.
"Inflation is expected to decline to below 2 percent in the
near term," Draghi said.
Turning to the economic outlook for the euro zone, Draghi
said weakness in early 2013 should be followed by a very gradual
recovery later in the year.
"The risks surrounding the economic outlook for the euro
area continue to be on the downside," he said, though he did not
single out the currency's strength as a growth risk.
However, Draghi did say the appreciation of the euro was one
of the "downside risks" to price stability, though overall these
were broadly balanced.
He said repeatedly that the ECB's monetary policy is
"accommodative" and stressed that the central bank's top
priority is to enhance its transmission across the euro zone.