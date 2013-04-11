By Michele Kambas
| NICOSIA, April 11
NICOSIA, April 11 ECB President Mario Draghi has
cautioned Cyprus that an investigation against the governor of
its central bank, a move that could lead to his dismissal, may
violate EU law and could land the island in the European Court
of Justice.
Cyprus's parliament said on Wednesday it would launch an
inquiry into whether Governor Panicos Demetriades, a member of
the Governing Council of the European Central Bank, withheld
information from legislators in an investigation into the
island's now-collapsed banking system.
In an April 10 letter, seen by Reuters, Draghi said the
Cypriot parliament had basically initiated a procedure for the
sacking of the governor. The letter was sent to the Cypriot
president and the speaker of parliament.
"Initiating a procedure for dismissal is a very serious
step, which can only be undertaken if there are serious
allegations that one of the grounds for dismissal provided by EU
law has materialised," Draghi wrote.
"In the absence of such serious allegations, any attempt to
elicit evidence against a Governor as a means of putting
pressure on him would jeopardise the Governor's statutorily
protected independence," he said.
The ECB declined to comment.
EU law establishes only two clear grounds for dismissal: if
a governor no longer fulfilled the conditions required for the
performance of his duties, or if he were guilty of serious
misconduct, according to Draghi.
"As you are aware, a decision to remove a Governor from
office is subject to the judicial control of the Court of
Justice of the European Union," he concluded.
One of the guarantees of central bank independence is the
requirement that governors cannot be dismissed on grounds other
than those permitted by EU law, Draghi said. National law needed
to be in conformity with those provisions.
Cypriot lawmakers on Wednesday said parliament's ethics
committee would investigate whether Demetriades supplied enough
information on the scope of an investigation into Cyprus's two
banks, which have imposed massive losses on depositors in order
for the island to qualify for a 10 billion euro bailout.
The parliamentary inquiry appears to be an outgrowth of
friction between Demetriades, appointed by Cyprus's former
communist administration in May 2012, and the present
centre-right government in power for little over a month.
Under the bailout, Cyprus Popular Bank will be
dismantled with some of its assets transferred to Bank of Cyprus
, which has imposed losses on its savers holding more
than 100,000 euros.
Both institutions suffered heavy losses to a Greek sovereign
debt write-down in late 2011, prompting the then cash-strapped
Cypriot state to seek international aid when the two banks
turned to the government for financial support.