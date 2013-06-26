PARIS, June 26 European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi said the Italian treasury will issue a statement
about a report that Italy risks big losses on derivatives
contracts it restructured at the height of the euro zone crisis.
Draghi, who was director general of the Italian Treasury
between 1991 and 2001, said on Wednesday when asked about the
report: "The Italian treasury should come out or has come out
already with a full statement clarifying all these aspects."
The Financial Times and Italian daily La Repubblica quoted a
report by the treasury detailing the country's debt transactions
and exposure in the first half of 2012, including the
restructuring of eight derivatives contracts with foreign banks
with a total notional value of 31.7 billion euros.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Leigh Thomas, writing by Eva
Kuehnen; Editing by Toby Chopra)