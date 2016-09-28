BERLIN, Sept 28 German lawmakers made clear to European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Wednesday that they viewed the bank's low interest rate policy as a disguised rescue package for troubled euro zone states, a senior conservative politician said.

After the European affairs committee of the German Bundestag lower house of parliament met with Draghi, Gunther Krichbaum told reporters: "What was also discussed is that the low interest rate policy works like a hidden rescue package although the German Bundestag never gave its approval for this." (Reporting by Michelle Martin, Noah Barkin and Michael Nienaber)