ROME, March 26 European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi reiterated on Thursday that the bank cannot buy
Greek sovereign bonds as part of its quantitative easing
bond-buying programme to help the euro zone economy.
"QE does not buy Greek bonds for three reasons. The first is
that it doesn't buy bonds of countries that are in a programme
with the IMF and the European Commission when the review of this
programme has not been completed. As you know, in Greece the
review was suspended," Draghi told Italian lawmakers.
Draghi said the other reasons for not buying Greek bonds
were that their credit rating was too low and that the ECB could
not buy bonds from a country above a certain percentage - to
avoid "arriving at a point where it becomes a country's biggest
creditor".
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Isla Binnie, writing by Gavin
Jones)