BERLIN Aug 2 German best-selling daily Bild said on Thursday it wanted back a Prussian spiked helmet dating from 1871 that it gave Mario Draghi earlier this year if the European Central Bank president were to "go soft" and veer away from Prussian-style discipline.

"No more German money for bankrupt states, Herr Draghi!" was the Bild headline over a picture of Draghi laughing heartily as he accepted the spiked helmet from Bild editors in his office five months ago. "Otherwise Bild wants the 'Pickelhaube' back."

Draghi, who according to Bild has kept the black and gold helmet prominently displayed on a shelf in his office, is under pressure from investors and European leaders to deliver on his pledge to do whatever it takes to save the euro at an ECB Council meeting on Thursday.

Bild, an influential newspaper that has been sceptical of efforts to rescue Greece and other euro zone strugglers, said the spiked helmet served as a reminder of strict Prussian discipline against inflation.

"But now Draghi is letting himself go soft with indebted nations like Spain and Italy," Bild wrote.