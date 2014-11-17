Nov 17 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi spoke at the European Parliament in Brussels on Monday.

Following are highlights from his comments:

FUTURE OF EURO

"I've said many times: the euro is irreversible, and the ECB will do, and will continue to do, whatever it takes within its mandate."

STRUCTURAL REFORM

"2015 needs to be the year when all actors in the euro area, governments and European institutions alike will deploy a consistent common strategy to bring our economies back on track. Monetary policy alone will not be able to achieve this.

"This is why there is an urgent need to agree on concrete short-term commitments for structural reforms in the member states, on a consequent application of the stability and growth pact, on the aggregate fiscal stance for the euro area, on a strategy for investment, and to launch work on a long-term vision to further share sovereignty ensuring the sustainable and smooth functioning of the European union."

IMPACT OF ECB STEPS SO FAR

"We see early indications that our credit-easing package is delivering tangible benefits. Since the beginning of June forward money market rates have shown steep declines across the security spectrum."

ALERT FOR INFLATION RISKS

"We need to remain alert to possible downside risks to our outlook for inflation."

FURTHER ECB MEASURES

"(Further measures) could include changes to the size and composition to the Eurosystem balance sheet, if warranted, to achieve price stability over the medium term." (Compiled by London editing desk)