BERLIN Dec 15 The European Central Bank's bond buying programme is "neither eternal nor infinite", President Mario Draghi said in Berlin on Thursday.

He added that in order to mitigate risk aversion rife in markets, more policy clarity was necessary and he urged politicians to "speak unambiguosly" then "deliver".

Asked about the inflation outlook, Draghi said inflation was presently hovering around 3 percent in the euro area due to one-off effects such as a rise in oil prices, or in commodity prices and in indirect taxation.

"We see a profile of inflation which will decline to 2 percent by year-end 2012, and then it will stay below 2 percent in 2013 and onward," he said.