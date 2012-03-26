BERLIN, March 26 There are signs of stabilisation in financial markets and overall economic activity, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday, adding that bank lending is also stabilising.

"Conditions in bank funding markets have improved," Draghi said in a speech in Berlin.

"For example, euro area banks have already issued about 70 billion euro in senior unsecured debt so far this year, which is well above the amount they issued in the whole second half of 2011."

(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Edward Taylor, writing by Paul Carrel)