BERLIN, March 26 There are signs of
stabilisation in financial markets and overall economic
activity, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on
Monday, adding that bank lending is also stabilising.
"Conditions in bank funding markets have improved," Draghi
said in a speech in Berlin.
"For example, euro area banks have already issued about 70
billion euro in senior unsecured debt so far this year, which is
well above the amount they issued in the whole second half of
2011."
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Edward Taylor, writing by
Paul Carrel)