BERLIN Nov 21 The European Central Bank does
not have anything new to say about the possibility of installing
negative deposit rates, ECB President Mario Draghi said on
Thursday.
"Let me plead with you - don't try to infer from what I say
today anything on the possibility of negative rates on the
deposit facility," Draghi said in a speech at an event organised
by German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
"As I said at the press conference, this was discussed in
the last monetary policy meeting and there are no news since
then."
On Nov. 7, Draghi said that the central bank was
"technically ready" for negative rates, if warranted by the
economy.
The euro rose to a session high of $1.3477 against the
dollar after the comments from $1.3435 beforehand. German bond
futures fell to a session low.
News agency Bloomberg said on Wednesday that the ECB was
considering making banks pay to deposit cash overnight at the
central bank.
Were the ECB to decide to take the deposit rate into
negative territory from the current level of zero, it would
consider an interest rate of -0.1 percent, Bloomberg said,
citing unnamed sources.