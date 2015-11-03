FRANKFURT Nov 3 The European Central Bank's
policymakers will review the degree of monetary stimulus they
have deployed when they meet in December and remain willing and
able to act if needed, ECB President Mario Draghi said on
Tuesday.
"...Even though domestic demand remains resilient, concerns
over growth prospects in emerging markets and other external
factors are creating downside risks to the outlook for growth
and inflation," he told a European cultural event in Frankfurt.
"In this context, the degree of monetary policy
accommodation will need to be re-examined at the Governing
Council's December meeting," Draghi added.
"The Governing Council is willing and able to act by using
all the instruments available within its mandate if warranted in
order to maintain an appropriate degree of monetary
accommodation."
(Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Victoria Bryan)