FRANKFURT Dec 18 Politicians have to move fast to make the European bailout fund operational, as the European Central Bank cannot break treaties and start quantitative easing, President Mario Draghi was quoted as saying on Sunday.

Draghi also told The Financial Times in an interview that any country leaving the euro would be worse off and would still have to go through the same reforms, adding that there was no long-term trade-off between growth and austerity.

"It is premature and probably wrong to proclaim the EFSF dead," Draghi said. "Furthermore I think that if one can show its usefulness in its present size, the argument for its enlargement would be much stronger," he said, and added having a "firewall" in the shape of EFSF would be one requirement for having confidence return.

Draghi also told the newspaper that tight funding conditions in the interbank market were becoming a growth risk.

"These challenging funding conditions are now producing a credit tightening and have certainly increased the downside risks for the euro area economy," he said.