BRUSSELS May 31 A credible mechanism is needed
for recapitalising euro zone banks and improving oversight in
order to address the economic challenges facing the region,
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.
A key challenge is finding a way to limit contagion, Draghi
told the European Parliament.
Draghi gave testimony to the parliament as the head of the
recently created super-watchdog, the European Systemic Risk
Board (ESRB).
Rising concerns that Spain, weighed down by a creaking
banking system and mounting debt costs, may need a bailout have
ushered in a dangerous new phase in the euro zone's debt crisis.
The European Commission said on Wednesday it was ready to
offer Spain direct aid to recapitalise its weak banks from the
euro zone's rescue fund.